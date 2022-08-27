With current City of Launceston deputy mayor Danny Gibson announcing he will run for mayor in the October local government election, other councillors have announced their intention to run for the role of deputy.
Councillor Hugh McKenzie said he would be running for deputy mayor and congratulated Cr Gibson on his mayoral intentions.
"I'm very comfortable to support the next mayor. And so my view would be that Cr Gibson's done a good job in what he's done as deputy mayor and I'm very happy to support him in his quest to become the mayor," he said.
Cr MzKenzie said he offers experiences and a well-rounded background to council.
"What you get from me is a very broad-based skill set," he said.
Cr McKenzie said regardless of who was successful for the mayoral position, if he was successful in becoming deputy mayor he would involve himself fully as he does as a councillor.
"I have a sense of what matters most to the people of Launceston," he said.
Councillor Krista Preece, who came into her councillor role in 2021, said she was ready for the role of deputy mayor.
"I've worked really hard this year and have demonstrated commitment," she said.
Cr Preece said she wasn't a "gunna girl".
"I'm a person that does things," she said.
"You have to be committed to actually being the voice for the people and working hard for the people that have put their trust in me to represent them in the city."
Cr Preece said she was keen to see how compulsory voting would play out in the election.
"I'm really hoping that by having compulsory voting a lot of people - a lot of younger people - who haven't voted before and haven't seen it as an important thing will be really fired up and take the time to actually think about who they're voting for and what they're voting for," she said.
Councillor Andrea Dawkins ran for deputy mayor in 2018 and just missed out on the role.
"It's important to provide an alternative to the mainstream," she said.
"I'm a committed women's rights activist and I'm the most experienced woman on the City of Launceston Council currently and I want to be able to continue to provide that voice in leadership."
Cr Dawkins said the changes to voting means an "elevation" to local government.
"It shows that it's a serious level of government. As people often say, it's the level of government closest to the people," she said.
Cr Dawkins also encouraged people to consider running for City of Launceston council in any capacity.
"We want a lot of people to stand to know they're supported, and that it's a fantastic role for anyone to take on," she said.
In 2018, there was just a five-vote difference between Cr Dawkins and Cr McKenzie - 3885 and 3880- in favour of Cr Dawkins from the first count. Nominations open on Monday, September 5.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
