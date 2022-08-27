Defunded GP training another 'blockage' to attracting doctors

Some training doctors will now have to pay more, potentially exacerbating general practitioner shortages in rural areas.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners and Australian College of Rural & Remote Medicine run programs to support non-vocationally registered doctors on the pathway to fellowship.
They were subsidised by the federal government until June 30, after the Morrison government chose to defund them.
Now participants will fund their training.
The RACGP program has generally attracted overseas trained doctors, while ACRRM has received both overseas trained doctors and Australian graduates seeking greater flexibility than the fully-funded Australian General Practice Training program.
ACRRM has continued with its Independent Pathway program - the cost to participants about $30,000.
The RACGP introduced a new Fellowship Support Program to replace its former program, costing doctors $30,000 to $40,000.
RACGP Tasmania chair Dr Tim Jackson said the cost could create a blockage.
"Because there's a lack of GPs worldwide, we're now competing on a worldwide scale for these GPs, and the more expensive, the more difficult, the more hoops we place in front of people for them to train, and work, and pass, and then work as GPs in Australia, the more difficult it is to attract them," he said.
"Federally, we've lobbied the government and made them aware that this is an additional cost that wasn't there before, and the down side is it might mean we don't get so many applicants."
Rural Doctors Association of Australia chief executive Peta Rutherford said although extra funding might help, it wouldn't undo the challenges brought by the expansion of distribution priority areas, which effectively meant doctors could move to Hobart over remote Tasmania.
"To be honest, [the cost] won't be the thing that stops people going rural, it's the change in overall policy that will stop people, because they can all get jobs in our largest regional centres and Hobart," she said.
Ms Rutherford supported subsidising both programs, but said a return on investment needed to be kept in mind.
"To date, a lot of that return has been once [doctors] fellow, they leave that rural town anyway," she said.
"If it was subsidised only for more rural and remote areas, that might be an option.
"But we also ... need to be looking at things like increasing junior doctor presence in our rural and remote general practices and hospitals. We need to be looking at things like what we call a single-employer model, where we're supporting rural doctors to work both in general practice and the local rural hospital, and providing that broad range of services to meet the needs of the community."
HR+, a Tasmanian health recruitment agency, chief executive Peter Barns said under the RACGP's new program, practices would have to be training accredited, as would supervisors.
"If you go to a larger group practice who is already accredited and has in house supervision, it's only going to cost you $30,000. If you go to a smaller rural place that may not have those things, you'll probably end up paying $40,000. So which is more attractive? Clearly the bigger practice in the larger city is now more attractive," he said.
Mr Barns said there were plenty of accredited practices in Hobart and Launceston, and an unaccredited rural practice would be less attractive. He said scaling the cost to be cheaper by remoteness might make moving rural more attractive.
A federal Department of Health spokesperson said the government supported doctors to become specialist GPs through a range of fully-funded programs, including the Australian General Practice Training Program, the Rural Generalist Training Scheme and the Remote Vocational Training Scheme.
The spokesperson said the government had committed $146 million to deliver more rural doctors.
