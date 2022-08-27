The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Training costs of $30,000 to $40,000 a further pressure on rural practices

Bec Pridham
By Bec Pridham
August 27 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defunded GP training another 'blockage' to attracting doctors

Some training doctors will now have to pay more, potentially exacerbating general practitioner shortages in rural areas.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec Pridham

Bec Pridham

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.