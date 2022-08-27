The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Her Health: Pregnancy planning helps prepare mother and child

Bec Pridham
By Bec Pridham
August 27 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Watson, Samantha Kuruvita and Zazu are expecting. Picture: Phillip Biggs

When Samantha Kuruvita and Matt Watson decided to have a baby, they thought they would conceive straight away, but they didn't.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec Pridham

Bec Pridham

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.