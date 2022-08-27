When Samantha Kuruvita and Matt Watson decided to have a baby, they thought they would conceive straight away, but they didn't.
Because it wasn't "quick and easy", Ms Kuruvita wondered if something was wrong, and after six months trying turned to her general practitioner for support.
The 32-year-old underwent tests and did reproductive carrier screening with her partner , which informs couples on the likelihood of their baby having a severe genetic condition. Her results came back healthy, and their screening low-risk.
Ms Kuruvita is now seven months pregnant, after trying for 18 months. She said planning with her GP made her feel "reassured".
"It's not something people talk about a lot, not many people are like 'hey, we've been trying to get pregnant for six months and it's not working, and that's really scary - the potential that there's something wrong'," she said.
"Having those specialists that were able to say 'you're fine, you're normal, you're ok, we're going to make this work' was really assuring ang good for my mental health. I wasn't obsessing over it as much as I probably would have if I didn't have that team on my side."
Founder and director of Launceston Bubble, a women's health specialist clinic, Dr Natasha Vavrek said it usually took between six and 12 months to fall pregnant, and many patients didn't realise how important pregnancy planning was.
She said in a pregnancy planning session, GPs would ideally assess both partners, looking at overall health and medical history.
For women they would look at medications, take blood tests, check for sexually transmitted infections, and make sure immunisations were up to date, with diseases like chicken pox or rubella sometimes "devastating" for a foetus.
Dr Vavrek said GPs could also put couples through genetic carrier screening, testing for cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy and fragile X syndrome. The federal government will fully subsidise the screening from 2023, saving couples $389.
Dr Vavrek said it had made a huge difference to families.
"Having a child with a disability is overwhelming for families ... there are a lot of families that choose to continue with the pregnancies, which is fantastic, but it just means that we are aware that it's a high risk pregnancy, and that they can have appropriate specialists involved and they can deliver in appropriate centres."
"But then on the other hand, there are families where it is just too much for them and they may decide to make the very hard decision to terminate, and we're certainly not judging those families either."
Dr Vavrek said people often didn't consider delays to normal fertility after coming off contraception, with the contraceptive injection sometimes taking 18 to 24 months. By comparison, women coming off an IUD could be pregnant within a month.
"[Contraception is] a really important thing to think about, and not just at that time of pregnancy planning, but when we start down that path of contraception ... talking to your doctor about what [you're] thinking about pregnancy in the next few years," she said.
Dietitian Fiona McHenry said nutrition had traditionally focused on what women should and shouldn't be eating once they had conceived.
But she said to consider nutrition three to 12 months before trying to prepare for conception, and good health for mother and child during pregnancy.
Ms McHenry said testing for baseline nutrition could help restore deficiencies, which were important to address before pregnancy, with babies demanding nutrients. And she said good nutrition wasn't only important for the mother.
"It's looking at egg quality and sperm quality together to improve your chances even more, rather than just focusing on the egg quality."
