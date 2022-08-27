An Invermay teenager who was on his phone confessed "I am getting locked up Mum" when police arrived at his estranged partner's home, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Lonewolf Brent Shayne Mansell, 19, of Invermay pleaded guilty to breaching a police family violence order by being at the residence on July 25, 2022. Mansell had a six-month suspended jail sentence hanging over his head at the time.
Police prosecutor Alexander Pemberton said that police received an anonymous tip-off saying that Mansell was at the woman's house.
Police attended the address at about 10.45pm and when they entered the house, he was on the phone to his mother.
After arrest police conducted a search of the Waverley premises and found 13 packets of stolen cigarettes, worth $3000, located in a bedroom under some clothing.
The court heard that earlier that day at 1.30am the Kings Meadow newsagency was broken into and about $60,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen.
When interviewed Mansell denied committing the burglary saying that he purchased 10 cartons of cigarettes from a male. There is no suggestion Mansell stole from the newsagency.
Although the cigarettes were valued at $3000, he said he brought the cigarettes for $10 per carton.
When police questioned the defendant about the identity of the person he purchased the cigarettes' from, he declined to comment.
He pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.
Defence counsel Tom Hallett said Mansell's father died when he was 16, which had contributed to Mansell's escalating offending and that his client had a number of pro-criminal associates.
Mr Hallet also told the court that his client had been released from custody just a few months prior.
Magistrates Evan Hughes activated the six-month suspended sentence and imposed a two month sentence for the July 25, 2022 offences.
However, Mr Hughes made the two months' jail concurrent, to be served at the same time as the suspended sentence.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
