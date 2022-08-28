Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk has opened a new exhibition this weekend which explores the adventurous life of Tasmanian Herbert John HJ King (1892-1973).
The exhibit, HJ King: cameras and carburettors, covers King's life as a photographer, local business owner, and motorcycle enthusiast.
Known for his talent and intrepid approach to photography, QVMAG's collection of photography by King showcases Tasmania from both land and sky.
He was recognised for taking some of the earliest Australian examples of civilian aerial photography, right here in Launceston.
As an avid bicycle and motorcycle enthusiast, King worked for John King and Sons, a family-owned bicycle and motorcycle shop which eventually had its permanent home in Launceston's Kingsway.
Using his passion for photography to document his statewide travels, King often used motorcycles, cars and aircraft to reach many inaccessible parts of Tasmania.
King was also known for his black-and-white photography and experiments with image processing.
QVMAG Curator of Public History Jon Addison said the exhibition was the culmination of several years of research and collection development.
"It's fantastic to be able to share the incredible life of HJ King with our visitors through this exhibition," Mr Addison said.
"King had a love for adventure and a passion for motorcycles, and thanks to his skill with cameras, he left behind a brilliant archive of images documenting these adventures right across Tasmania."
City of Launceston Deputy Mayor Danny Gibson said the exhibition would be a brilliant way for locals to learn about the adventurous life of HJ King.
"Many visitors of this exhibition will be in awe of HJ King's passion for adventure photography," Cr Gibson said.
"This exhibition is a brilliant way to celebrate the history of our city and share stories of our community."
H J King: cameras and carburettors is on display at the Museum at Inveresk (2 Invermay Road) from Saturday, August 27.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
