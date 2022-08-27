Just over ten years since Tasmania's biggest financial institution embarked on its mainland expansion journey, and MyState Bank has more than doubled the size of its loan portfolio and deposits, and is on its way to becoming a digital bank with customers all over the country.
Since its merger with Tasmanian Perpetual Trustees in 2009 and its acquisition of a small Queensland lender two years later, the MyState has grown its lending portfolio from about $3 billion to nearly $7 billion, and deposits from about $2.3 billion to $5.6 billion.
And a week after it reported net profit of $32 million for the year to June 30, chief executive officer Brett Morgan said the bank is poised to expand its market share in its lending, deposits and wealth management businesses.
"Our home loan book growth of the last financial year was in excess of 25 per cent," he said.
That was more than three times of rate of increase of the Australian loan market as a whole, he said.
"Our objective is to continue to grow at a multiple of [the market's growth]," he said.
One way of achieving that growth is by raising money by selling bonds to investors to finance more loans.
MyState has sold over $200 million in bonds to investors since the start of last year, including a $65 million deal last week. It also raised about $80 million by selling additional stock to share investors in 2020.
These funds "will enable MyState to continue to execute its 2025 growth strategy," Mr Morgan said.
The deal that helped springboard the Tasmanian bank into this expansion phase was its 2011 purchase of Rockhampton-based The Rock Building Society for $68 million.
Since then, MyState's mainland markets have risen in importance - the percentage of its loans that originated in Tasmania dropped from 65 per cent in 2013, to just 35 per cent as of the end of June this year.
But not everything has gone to plan for the Tasmanian lender.
The bank's wealth management business has seen little growth since its 2009 merger with Tasmanian Perpetual Trustees, and funds under management fell by about $91 million between 2018 and the middle of this year.
Mr Morgan blames COVID and the resulting market falls for the deficit.
"There has been a softening of funds under management, which is a function of market movement encompassing the COVID pandemic, and recent market volatility," Mr Morgan said.
But markets have recovered from their pandemic lows - the benchmark ASX 200 Index has increased by about 25 per cent since the start of 2018, although bond indices have seen falls recently.
One of the ways a small Tasmanian bank can sty competitive in mainland markets is cutting out big costs - such as branch networks.
After its acquisition of The Rock in 2011, MyState closed most of its Queensland branches, then closed the few remaining ones after the onset of COVID. The closures prompted a local outcry, with the then-Mayor of Rockhampton, Margaret Strelow, threatening to withdraw her savings.
But operating as a lean digital-only bank seems to be the strategy on the mainland, according to Mr Morgan.
"Mainland growth [will be achieved] through digital channels and the broker network," he said.
But in Tasmania, he said the network of seven branches "is the right size", although the bank has started refurbishing the outlets, starting at its Rosny branch.
"Online payments and mobile apps have changed banking forever, but we still believe there's a role for branches in Tasmania. While some trends suggest the branch is dead, we believe they're alive and well," he said.
