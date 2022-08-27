The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Business

Tasmania's biggest bank MyState has been quietly expanding interstate for a decade, and three quarters of its lending is now done outside its home market.

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
August 27 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MyState CEO Brett Morgan. Picture: Supplied.

Just over ten years since Tasmania's biggest financial institution embarked on its mainland expansion journey, and MyState Bank has more than doubled the size of its loan portfolio and deposits, and is on its way to becoming a digital bank with customers all over the country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.