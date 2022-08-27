About 50,000 people enjoyed Tasmania's premier agriculural event, Agfest and the final day drew a massive crowd, with about 20,000 people in attendance.
Exhibitors experienced a busy day of trading, with about $26 million expected to be contributed towards the state economy as a result.
A number of stalls were on display and visitors had the chance to purchase products as well as learn about new programs and organisations.
Children with autism had the chance to feel like they were part of something inclusive thanks to a "pitstop" at Agfest which was organised by Racing with Autism Australia.
Jessica Benge, founder of Racing with Autism Australia, started the organisation two years ago and said the group currently had around 40 people on the autism spectrum.
"The concept that we have here at Agfest is the pitstop, which is a safe place for people with disabilities to go to large events," Ms Benge said.
"Here we're all about inclusion, educating around autism so we offer numerous different things.
Ms Benge said people with autism connected with racing because it was an individualised sport.
"My initial plan was to support five people on the spectrum and we have close to 40 now, so we're about to start doing community school and corporate presentations as well.
"It's still about the awareness of autism but I think it's about education and inclusiveness as well.
Ms Benge said the aim of the group was to provide people with different opportunities for individuals who may not receive that support.
"The biggest thing for us is, welcoming people into the tent and into the pitstop so they feel like they've got somewhere to go where they're understood and appreciated.
"We had a parent here the other day who had tears in her eyes, and said that they wouldn't have stayed at Agfest all day if we weren't here.
"It's very moving and it's something that we are especially proud of," she said.
Farmers also took the chance to talk about climate action at Agfest and said Tasmania had one of the most active groups for climate action in Australia.
Rose Grant has been involved in the agricultural industry for over 40 years, and said the group was about engaging with politicians and policymakers to ensure that farmers are at the table when decisions are being made.
"Consistently, temperature records are being broken. We've got increasing climate risks from unseasonal frosts to increased evaporation with heat waves," Ms Grant said.
"You only need a week of hot weather in temperate farming systems and you can lose a month or two's worth of growth and production from a farm.
Ms Grant said there were a number of actions farmers were taking to become more resilient, which included looking at different grazing management, pastures and species mixed.
"The other thing that we're seeing is more greenhouse production systems to actually reduce climate risks by growing under cover so this is becoming much more of a trend in the state.
"We're seeing that much more with the berry industries here, the costs from having climate losses are really extensive," she said.
Primary industries and water minister, Jo Palmer, acknowledged Rural Youth Tasmania for bringing together the event, and said it wonderful to see so many people back in the paddock for the 40th edition of Agfest.
"Many members of our agriculture community will have visited and spoken to the Tasmanian Farmers and Grazers Association over the past few days at Agfest and I commend the important work the organisation does."
This minister said the government would be providing grants of up to $80,000 through the final round of the $230,000 Advancing Organic Agribusiness Grants Program.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
