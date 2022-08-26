Known abuse unable to be shared to protect children at Ashley

A sexual offender who abused kids in state care, whose abuse was acknowledged and compensated by the state, continued to work at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre and continued to abuse.
At least four Claims of Abuse in State Care were paid out in relation to actions by the Ashley Youth Detention Centre (AYDC) employee Walter*, between 2008 and 2010.
He went on to be stood down on six separate occasions between 2010 and 2017 due to physical and sexual assault allegations raised against him, but was always reinstated after investigation.
In evidence during the Commission of Inquiry, counsel assisting Rachel Ellyard asked how the successul Claims of Abuse in State Care against Walter were not considered in the subsequent allegations and investigations of abuse.
She said in at least one of those investigations that ruled in Walter's favour, the investigator "didn't know at all the long history of similar allegations".
"It appears that this rich potential source of information about Walter, a person who was regularly coming to the attention of management...was never brought into the analysis of whether he was someone who was suitable and appropriate to remain in his job," Ms Ellyard said.
"It may well have meant that an oppportunity was lost to protect children entering Ashley in that period from 2010 onwards from the risk that he may have posed to them."
Asked whether it was a lost opportunity, Department of Communites secretary Michael Pervan agreed.
He said legislative change may be needed where, in matters involving the safety of children, the information be kept securely by police or some other body.
"[In] this case and some others there was a lost opportunity in tracking those allegations across time, whether they manifested in criminal or disciplinary action or not, they should have been saved," he said.
Mr Pervan said changes to the laws dealing with the protection of personal information were also needed.
"It may be that one of the reasons why that information about events other than the matter under investigation isn't provided to investigators is that there is a general understanding that it requires the accused's consent," Mr Pervan said.
"If it is not related to the specific matter then it is not ours to hand out to people, except with the persons consent...we have been told that without the written consent of the person who is the subject of the ED5 we can't provide any information whatsoever."
