The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dogs providing much needed wellbeing support to emergency service workers.

EK
By Elise Kaine
Updated August 26 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burnie Police station Commander Debbie Williams and station staff with therapy dogs Nova, Loui and their owner Grant Parke. Picture: Brodie Weeding

National Dog Day saw Burnie police welcome two important guests to its ranks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Elise Kaine

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.