National Dog Day saw Burnie police welcome two important guests to its ranks.
Golden retrievers Loui and Nova were special guests at the Coastal station on Friday, with the duo adding another element to police work as well as displaying how "man's best friend" can really live up to that title.
Loui, 5, and Nova, 3, are scent trained to assist with stress and depression, with Loui described as being a "grounding and cuddling dog", with Nova trained "as a distraction".
"Policing is an ever changing job, our members are normal people who experience abnormal traumatic events" said Burnie Police Station Commander Debbie Williams.
"As part of the broad range of Wellbeing Support Services provided to our members, therapy dogs regularly visit police stations."
Trainer Grant Parke learnt all about assistance dogs in Europe, having personally seen the benefits that they can have for people struggling with their mental health.
"If you've got the black dog bring in the golden dogs," he said.
"I got Loui after finishing the training. He saved my life without a doubt.
"The training includes putting yourself in distress, making yourself dehydrated, starving yourself so they know when you're thirsty and hungry and things like that."
"When she walks in and you hear this deep but friendly grumbling you can't help coming out of your office to go and investigate," she said.
"Really its a mutual benefit, I know Grant enjoys coming to visit. The dogs certainly enjoy it and they are very spoilt when they get here."
"Its absolutely beneficial for staff, including myself. Without a doubt they bring a smile to your face, they certainly are a welcome distraction."
