After putting in many years of hard work throughout their studies, University of Tasmania students graduated in Launceston on Friday afternoon.
William Tan, an international student from Malaysia, gave a valedictory speech at the graduation and said he was proud to have the opportunity to speak to his fellow peers.
Advertisement
"I hope that my speech gave everyone a sense of hope", he said.
William graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture and Built Environments and had been studying for three years.
"It really is an important moment in my life because I have really enjoyed studying architecture during these three years.
"Now I have a job lined up which is relevant to architecture and UTAS has helped me a lot in my educational journey.
William said he enjoyed the practical aspects of his study and was able to develop his skills and contribute to society through his degree.
Bronte Watson, a student who has been studying for four and a half years at the Cradle Coast Campus, and graduated with a Bachelor of Primary Education.
Bronte said she also enjoyed the practical components of her degree.
"Having all that experience was very important throughout my degree in helping me to become a teacher.
"I'm feeling very rewarded and excited. It doesn't quite feel real, I've spent nearly four and a half years doing this degree and it's all finally come together.
Bronte said she is looking forward to the years ahead.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.