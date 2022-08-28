Nurses are feeling bittersweet as state run vaccination clinics wind up, with the rollout showing "there's nothing nurses can't do".
State-run vaccination clinics end on Tuesday, leaving GPs and pharmacists to continue COVID-19 and flu immunisations.
State clinics have delivered 45.6 per cent of COVID vaccinations. More than 99 per cent of Tasmanians over 12 are double dosed.
Tasmanian vaccination emergency operations centre northern nurse unit manager Tanya Panitzki said it was time to move on.
"The sentiment [among nurses] currently is sadness, because we know we're doing a really great job, we enjoy our job, we're passionate about what we do, we're a great team, we're committed to seeing the job done, and we don't want it to end," she said.
"It just feels so phenomenal for me to continue to believe there's nothing nurses can't do."
Ms Panitzki said she was proud of staff commitment, with many nurses obtaining qualifications to become authorised to immunise.
"Some of the people here today would never have had an opportunity to work in immunisation or public health, and that's been so lovely to see them grow," she said.
Ms Panitzki said there were 960 nurses, making up a full time equivalent of 400, at the peak of operations, which dropped to 180 nurses, equivalent to 60 FTEs in August.
Newstead Medical practice partner Dr Toby Gardner said it would be "business as usual" at his practice, and wasn't expecting a huge uptick.
"Throughout the whole pandemic, we've just sort of flexed to demand and increased and decreased slowly," he said.
"We could easily scale up our clinics tomorrow, without any problem.
"I think [the ending is] good because a lot of the nurses ... will be able to go back to working at COVID@home or working more in clinical roles in the hospital where they're needed, so it frees up all those staff that have been doing the state clinics for a long time."
RACGP Tasmania chair Dr Tim Jackson said with the number of people using state clinics dropping off, it was appropriate GPs and pharmacists take over.
"It's going to add to the GP workload, but I guess general practice is probably the most efficient way of immunising the population, and I think it's just something general practice will have to fit into what we currently do," he said.
Pharmacy Guild of Australia Tasmanian president Helen O'Byrne said pharmacists were ready, but were concerned about being unauthorised to administer flu vaccinations to children aged between five and 10.
"In other states and territories, they have made it consistent with the COVID vaccination, which is five and over," she said.
"There's still little kind of tweaks in the Tasmanian process that just make it more confusing for the public and more difficult for them to access vaccinations, especially for their children."
Department of Health secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said the transition was largely underway, with the primary health sector administering approximately 85 per cent of COVID and flu vaccinations.
She said there was capacity for pop-up clinics in future if needed.
Acting State Health Commander Dale Webster said flu vaccines for children aged five to 11 was not part of the National Immunisation Program.
"Flu vaccination in this age group is targeted at children with complex medical problems and is best delivered in general practice," he said.
