The Tasmanian Institute of Sport have announced their high-performance scholarship holders for the next year.
Seventy-eight athletes across 11 different sports have been recognised, with others named in the 'training agreements', 'targets services support' and 'talent development academy' categories.
An elite development squad for netball and a parasport academy was also named, while seven former TIS scholarship holders, including Ariarne Titmus, were named as associate athletes.
TIS director Paul Austen is looking forward to seeing what this crop of athletes can achieve.
"It's very exciting to be able to recognise the new athletes who are coming into the Institute, plus the ones who are continuing on," he said.
"It's an exciting time with the Olympics in Brisbane in 10 years, so we're very interested in supporting talented athletes and starting them on their journey.
"They're the next generation. The next two years are really critical for finding new talent, because it will take that 10 years (of training) for them to have a chance to compete in a home Olympics."
Among the 78 high-performance athletes are 15 from the North of the state, with Alexander Creak, Sam Clifford (both athletics), Hamish McKenzie, Isabella Flint, Josh Duffy, Sam Fox, Lauren Perry, Georgia Baker, Nicole Frain, Cam Ivory (all cycling), Bec Van Asch (lawn bowls), Finnian Colley, Sarah Ashlin, Henry Youl (both rowing) and Jake Birtwhistle (triathlon) all recognised.
Northern rowers William Birchmore, Lindsay Calvert and Alexander Colley are all on training agreements, cyclist Catelyn Turner and rower Harry Birchmore are in the 'targeted services support' category, Esther Kidmas, Hannah Lenthall, Ellie Marshall and Paige O'Neill are all in the netball elite development squad, while Sophie Hills (swimming) and Nick Milner (boccia) are in the parasport academy.
North-West cyclist Amy Cure, who retired as a three-time world champion, a Commonwealth Games Medallist and an Olympian Amy Cure one of two athletes - alongside rower Kerry Hore - inducted into the TIS champions club.
The club recognises retired athletes who held TIS scholarships for more than five years before going on to achieve highly in their field.
Cure and Hawe follow in the footsteps of the likes of Matt Goss, Hollie Grima and Scott Brennan OAM.
