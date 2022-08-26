Launceston City's investment in their youth pathways is paying off with several members graduating into senior football this season.
A major part of that is the through the development pathway that the club has established to help young players transition from the junior ranks to senior teams.
Lino Sciulli's side is packed with young talent including Zac Buchanan, Mac Wilcox, Alex Vogelaar and Solomon Clarke just some of the examples of City's young talent coming through this season.
Alongside them is the likes of Ruby Powell, Maxx Rawlings, Lucy Smith, Amelie Millar, Hollie Jones and Olivia Smith coming through the junior academy. The two Smiths have both made their debut in Richard Reilly's Northern Championship Women's side with Olivia scoring on debut against Somerset Sharks.
With Launceston NPL star Gedi Krusa as head coach of the youth program and Alex Aylott as technical director, City are committed to providing quality coaching to their junior pathways.
"It's not about the one off, it's about year-to-year and it is a really long-term development plan for these kids," Aylott said.
"We're looking at kids as young as nine or 10 years old and thinking how do we bridge that gap for them to go on and play senior football for us and also let them fulfill their dreams of state teams and A-League.
"When you're talking to younger age groups it's very much a skill-based program and as they get older that evolves to incorporate some playing principles and things like that ... hopefully by the time they reach senior level they've got a complete picture on how to play football."
It has been built into the culture of the club with senior players often seen conducting training sessions with junior players.
"We didn't just start with a plan and it all fell into place, it was an evolution ... we needed a pathway to develop these kids," Aylott said.
"It's taken us four or five years to get to this point but it has also been this constant evolution from where we had 10 to 15 kids a few years ago and really investing themselves in our programs. Now we've got close to 150 kids [in these programs]."
After five years of hard work, City are reaping the benefits of their investment.
"We're extremely proud to see those kids making those state programs and being selected, hopefully moving forward that pool of kids from Launnie City making those programs will continue to grow," Aylott said.
"Same with senior football, we really feel that the pool of kids that we're building under the NPL team is just continuing to grow and become stronger and stronger."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
