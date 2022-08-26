'Best friend ever': sheepdog's last hurrah at Agfest

It was Agfest 2017 when Lisa Edwards and Dunorlan Bip competed in their first ever sheepdog trial.
Having since climbed the ladder to open category, the Jackeys Marsh duo braved Quercus Park's big crowds and tough sheep for the last time on Friday.
Advertisement
They missed the finals in their Agfest swansong, but took solace in an "amazing" friendship that will continue for many years.
"My first trial was here five years ago and I was hooked," Ms Edwards said.
"I didn't do any good, but after that we got a lot better.
"The year before last I got second, and the year before as well in the improver category.
"We're usually a pretty good threat, but not today."
PHOTO GALLERY: Agfest, day three
Dunorlan Bip was a gift from veteran trialler Geoff Elmer.
Ms Edwards trained and "broke in" the seven-and-a-half-year-old, who has since become her best friend.
"He's 82. He gave me her and when I saw it I thought 'what am I going to do with that'," Ms Edwards said.
"But the bond and what [happened] naturally ... it got me hooked."
A minor injury will restrict Bip's schedule moving forward, but Ms Edwards still hopes to compete in a number of events, including the Supreme Australian Dog Trial in October.
The 40th Agfest will wrap up on Saturday.
Gates are open from 8am to 4pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.