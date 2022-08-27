The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Land acquisition talks progressing despite 'inadequate' compensation proposal

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
August 27 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oliver Scott-Young speaks to media about proposed land acquisitions at his farm near Poatina. Picture by Paul Scambler.

TFGA president Ian Sauer says progress is being made as talks continue over potential land acquisitions in the state's North and North-West.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.