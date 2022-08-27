Land acquisition talks progressing despite 'inadequate' compensation proposal

TFGA president Ian Sauer says progress is being made as talks continue over potential land acquisitions in the state's North and North-West.
As many as 70 Northern Tasmanian farmers are set to be affected by a TasNetworks project proposing a 240-kilometre electricity transmission line between Cressy and Burnie.
One of those farmers, Cressy's Oliver Scott-Young, is facing a secondary land acquisition from Tasmanian Irrigation, who hope to establish a storage dam on his 470-hectare property as part of the Northern Midlands Irrigation Scheme.
Mr Sauer said the TFGA had been in consultation with TasNetworks and Tasmanian Irrigation to pursue a positive outcome for affected landowners.
"Both Tasmanian Irrigation and Tasmanian Networks have received us very positively," Mr Sauer said.
"We're gathering together a whole heap of information so we can make sure our members understand what's happening with compulsory acquisition."
A one-off payment is understood to be on the cards for landowners forced into giving up land.
Mr Scott-Young said the compensation he had been offered was "inadequate".
"For private entities to do something like that with wind turbines or phone towers ... they offer an ongoing annual payment which is CPI-indexed," he said.
Mr Sauer said the TFGA were exploring different compensation models to ensure appropriate remuneration for landowners who are forced to give up land.
"TFGA understand that the compulsory acquisition act needs to be in the armoury of government, however, we want to make sure that act is fit for purpose and contemporary," Mr Sauer said.
"We don't think it is at the moment, and that's why we're asking [Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer] to investigate that."
Meanwhile, Minister Palmer released an updated biosecurity security operations plan as the state looks to further strengthen its borders against varroa mite, foot and mouth and lumpy skin disease.
The plan formalises Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture's relationship with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania, and allows for more co-operation between the two bodies.
TIA professor Michael Rose said the partnership was a step forward.
"[The plan] formalises the relationships with the state so we all know what our responsibilities are and sets it on a very firm footing," he said.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
