The "voice of The Examiner" Jen Woodward retired on Friday after 21 years with the paper.
Jen was often the first port of call for the editorial enquiries in her career as the Chief of Staff's secretary and later the Group Admin.
Many of the calls and emails were about stories, from school fairs to major events, and her sense of a good story helped the community reach our readers.
She was also there when things didn't go to plan, including complaints and missing puzzles, handling everyone with fairness and compassion.
Jen wrote the popular cooking column Mixing it for many years and her sausage rolls reached legendary status in the office.
Faces from The Examiner's past and present came together to wish her a happy retirement.
The Examiner editor Corey Martin said that Jen had been the voice of The Examiner for many years and will be missed by all.
