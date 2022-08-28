At the end of August, long-running councillor and Tasmanian political figure Jim Cox will retire.
The City of Launceston councillor's career has spanned from journalism to government over decades.
Advertisement
He has not one but two Logies under his belt for "Most Popular Tasmanian Television Personality" in 1979 and 1981 and was also inducted as a Member of the Order of Australia in 2017.
Cr Cox turned his attention to local government in 2011.
"I have genuinely enjoyed my time on council - it's a wonderful organisation that has been able to achieve so much for the ratepayers over the past decade and that's something I'm particularly proud to have been a part of," he said.
READ MORE: Council will support renaming Batman Bridge
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten thanked Cr Cox and his wife Elaine for their genuine and heartfelt passion for Launceston. "Jim has always been a considered and well-reasoned voice around the council table," he said.
Cr Cox's seat on council will remain vacant until the upcoming local government elections but he will still keep an eye on his beloved city.
"The city is really moving forward in leaps and bounds and I hope it continues to do so over the next term of council," he said.
"And to those contesting the next election, I wish you success and I will be watching on with great interest."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.