Madi Brazendale to make AFLW debut for Greater Western Sydney

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated August 27 2022 - 10:01am, first published 7:30am
Launceston's Madi Brazendale will make her AFLW debut for Greater Western Sydney on Sunday against the Western Bulldogs. Picture by GWS

Launceston product Madi Brazendale will make her AFLW debut on Sunday for Greater Western Sydney when the Giants take on the Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park in Melbourne at 12.10pm.

