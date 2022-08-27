Launceston product Madi Brazendale will make her AFLW debut on Sunday for Greater Western Sydney when the Giants take on the Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park in Melbourne at 12.10pm.
It comes two months after the former Launceston Blues and Tasmania Devils wing was selected by GWS at pick 75 in the draft.
Advertisement
She found out the great news via a video call which had a touch of home about it.
"We went on a walk with the coach (on Thursday) and then he told me I was in contention for being selected but in my mind I was like 'Nah, I have a chance but probably not'," the 19-year-old said.
"We went into a team meeting on Friday and he was talking about debutants and a little boy named Ryder that goes to my dad's school at Invermay Primary popped up on the screen and told me I was going to be playing so it was pretty exciting."
Brazendale's dad Tony is the principal at Invermay and year four student Ryder Goodyer delivered the message.
The debutant couldn't believe it.
"It's pretty indescribable how I feel, it's crazy," she said.
"I was stoked. I couldn't really believe it. It's so exciting and all the hard work in the pre-season has paid off."
Her family was likewise over the moon.
"I think they were all so proud," she said.
"They definitely got straight onto booking flights to come up and watch.
"I didn't expect it to happen so soon and I don't know if they did either."
Her mum, dad, nan, pop and partner are flying up as well as her brother and his girlfriend.
Brazendale, who is renowned as an elite runner and is among Australia's best young hurdlers, said coach Cameron Bernasconi was encouraging her to use her dash on the wing.
"Cam's all about being all in and playing your role," she said.
"I'm a good runner so he just wants me to go out there and utilise that and work up and down the field how I normally would."
Advertisement
It's been a whirlwind for the youngster since she moved to Sydney but she has ridden the bumps with class.
"When I first came up, I actually got COVID," she said.
"I was out for the first week of training which wasn't a great start.
"Then I did a little bit of training. Then Gaff (teammate Meghan Gaffney) got the flu and I got a bit of it.
"So I wasn't allowed at the club again and that was another week out.
"But after that I got into consistent training and it's been really good. All the girls are so supportive and it's a great culture and it's been fun to train with them all."
Advertisement
She's enjoyed getting to know her new teammates.
"I've bonded really well with all the other newbies which has been great but also people like Alyce Parker and Katherine Smith," she said.
"People like that have been really supportive and just always been there for me and told me to keep pushing which has been great."
Brazendale said she was grateful to her family, friends and partner for their support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.