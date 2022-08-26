Launceston Tornadoes took a major step in their championship ambitions with a strong 79-68 win over Nunawading Spectres in their semi-final.
The Tornadoes survived an enthralling final term as the Spectres rode the momentum of home crowd support to make a late charge for a preliminary final spot. Rachel Antoniadou (23 points, five assists, five steals) was everywhere in the final term as she tried to inspire her side with some crucial buckets and breaking up the Torns' play as they outscored Launceston 23-17.
Rachel Brewster (15 points) was also important to the Spectres' charge in the term with two early scores as she shot 45 per cent from the field on the night.
However, the visitors' first-half performance proved a mountain too high to climb for the home side as Kelsey Griffin inspired her side to nine-point lead at the main break. The second quarter was important as the Tornadoes opened up a match-winning lead on the Spectres was a 20-13 term.
Griffin (29 points, eight rebounds) was locked in from beyond the three-point arc as the former Australian representative nailed her first four three-pointers and five for the night. Keely Froling (31 points, six rebounds) delivered a captain's performance with 31 points as the duo of Griffin and Tolo gave Launceston an important advantage on the glass.
Two offensive rebounds in a row to Tolo (10 points,12 rebounds) helped the Tornadoes in the last two minutes to halt the Spectres' momentum and helped drag the margin to 10 points.
It will be a subject of interest to see how the Tornadoes recover from their short turnaround for their preliminary final against Ringwood. Froling, Tolo and Griffin all played maximum minutes with Mariah Payne and Charli Kay not far behind despite their need to back up on Sunday.
The Tornadoes will face the Ringwood Hawks at The Rings on Sunday, August 27.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
