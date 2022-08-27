Launceston is a step closer to tasting premiership glory again after accounting for Old Launcestonians 5.4 (34) to 2.3 (15) in Saturday's semi-final at Longford.
The Lady Blues have earned a week off and will face the winner of next weekend's preliminary final bout between OLs and Old Scotch.
The Lady Blues led 3.1 (19) to 2.0 (12) at quarter-time and managed to keep OLs goalless thereafter.
Launceston mentor Ash Smith said it was a tough match and his group worked hard to grind out the victory.
"Since our last meeting with OLs a few weeks ago we spoke about where we went wrong and how we were going to fix it," he said.
"We pretty much went back to basics, we thought if we could do the basics well we could have them covered.
"I really liked the way we went about our footy on Saturday, our tackling pressure was brilliant. It was a very contested game of football by both teams."
The coach is stoked for his group who have dealt with the premiership-favourites tag all season.
"I'm really rapt for the girls, they've trained hard all year and deserve to be there," he said.
"We know the competition is becoming closer and the gap is closing with the young girls coming through (in each team) which is great for the competition.
"But full credit to my girls, they've done the work and deserve to be there."
Dearne Taylor, who played in the midfield and pushed forward at times, booted two majors and was among the winners' best.
Kelsie Hill, Lucy Caldwell, Georgia Hill, Jenna Griffiths and Meg Radford also played big games.
Ebonie Agostini, Monique Dufty and Olivia Hudson were others to hit the scoreboard.
Smith said it was a great team effort and that Kelsie Hill was creative on a wing while defender Georgia Hill played well on OLs playing-coach Abbey Green.
OLs got top performances from Ash Mawer, Dana Lester, Sophie Farrow, Hannah Lee, Alex Ferguson and Anastasia Hovington.
Their goals came through Elouise Scott and Amelia Dowling.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
