Meander Valley's stunning NTFAW division one season continues after they downed George Town 4.4 (28) to 1.6 (12) in a preliminary final at Invermay Park on Saturday.
They will face South Launceston in the grand final at UTAS Stadium next weekend.
They got within eight points of the Bulldogs in the qualifying final so it has the makings of a close game.
South Launceston have defeated the Sunettes by 40, 92, 17 and eight points this season.
The Sunettes got the fast start and led by two goals at quarter-time against the Saints.
They extended that lead and were up by 19 at the half.
George Town didn't score a goal until the third quarter.
Sophie Townsend led the way for the Sunettes while Ella Cresswell, Kia Rogers, Charlotte How, Charlie Giddins and Shannon Crawford also put in great games.
Townsend, who has been playing in the midfield and across half-back this season, notched up her 100th senior career match earlier this year.
Kayleigh Crawshaw snagged two majors as Emma Groves and Crawford got one each.
It was Crawford's 50th career game.
George Town got strong contributions from Taylar Marshall, Letitia Hancock, Tyeisha Hinds, Jodie Clifford, who kicked their goal, Renee Wilson and Jill Fish.
The Sunettes have come on in leaps and bounds after only winning two games last year.
There's the chance to move up to the NTFAW premier competition next year. It's the first year of promotion and regulation with six teams in each division.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
