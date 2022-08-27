"Blow the siren."
That's what Old Scotch fans were pleading for in dying stages of Saturday's thrilling NTFA division one preliminary final between the Thistles and Lilydale.
In a quarter which felt like forever, the Thistles came from behind and hung on to record a 10.8 (68) to 10.5 (65) victory in what was likely the game of the year.
There was a huge cheer from the Old Scotch fans by the Invermay Park canteen when the siren finally blew while devastated Lilydale players were hunched over on their knees taking in what had just happened.
Earlier in the fourth quarter, Sam Lockett nailed a 45-metre goal from the pocket which reminded of that infamous Jamie Elliot goal against Essendon during the AFL home and away season.
You thought the game was over as that ball sailed through the sticks and Lockett fist pumped to the crowd.
Lilydale was up by 17 points and Lockett had played a blinder.
But then Josh Mathews answered back with long kick on the run and his energetic celebration suggested the game was still alive.
The Thistles chipped away but it didn't feel like they'd reel in the margin.
Then Connor Bryant led an incredible 20m sprint to the goal line and soccered one through to make it five points the difference.
His teammate Jackson Young missed a set shot to the left shortly after and it looked like the Thistles may have missed their chance.
But then Mathews did it again with a long goal on the run and from almost the same spot as the first time.
It was like an electrical current was running through his body as he was mobbed by elated teammates.
A tackle from Thistle Nick Miller at half-back to win a holding the ball decision was another big moment.
Old Scotch's comeback was incredible given it looked Lilydale's game through the most of the second half.
The Thistles got the better start and led by 15 points at quarter-time.
At the first huddle, Dees coach Colin Lockhart lamented his team's lack of discipline which had resulted in two easy goals.
He also talked of playing tighter defence and about his players needing to get to the ball first and pick it up rather than tapping it.
He got a response.
Lockett snagged two goals and Jake oloughin shrugged a tackle and snapped through from 15m out to cut the margin to four points.
Sonny Whiting, who had played deep forward in the first term, was playing higher up the ground and was winning plenty of it.
But they also struggled to make the most of their opportunities as tall target Patrick Sulzberger was often outnumbered by two or three opponents when the ball came in deep.
The Thistles were up 5.3 (33) to 4.5 (29) at the main break.
Old Scotch had the ascendancy early in the third quarter but kept finding Lilydale defenders.
League MVP winner Trent Griggs cut off numerous attacks and drove the ball forward.
Lockett goaled again and Whiting won a free-kick and converted from 30m out on an angle to put the Dees ahead by seven points.
Old Scotch's Ryan Sherriff got a crucial goal against the run of play after make something out of nothing and booting a snag from a tight contest.
But then Lilydale's Sulzberger slotted a set shot from 35m out almost straight away.
And Jai Asbury got one late after a 50m penalty to put the Demons 13 points up at three-quarter time.
Old Scotch mentor Brayley Coombes urged his troops to spread across the ground and lift their pressure at the final change.
Meanwhile, it started to look like the Dees were in trouble injury-wise with players limping off.
Early on, Thistle Charlie Eastoe, who been caught high, slotted a checkside banana from a tight angle to get it back to a one-goal game.
Lilydale's Ty Dingjan was just as impressive at the other end.
He received a handball, ran around an opponent and settled himself from 30m out.
The ball propelled through the big sticks as Lilydale fans screamed "get in there".
But the game was flipped on its head from there and Old Scotch will face St Pats in the grand final on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
The Saints defeated the Thistles by 42 points in a semi-final last weekend.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
