Danny Gibson has put his hat in the ring for Launceston City mayor

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated August 26 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
The race is on for Launceston mayor as deputy mayor Danny Gibson puts his hat into the ring. Picture by Paul Scambler

City of Launceston deputy mayor Danny Gibson will run for mayor in the upcoming local government elections.

