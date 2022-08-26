City of Launceston deputy mayor Danny Gibson will run for mayor in the upcoming local government elections.
Cr Gibson was first elected to the City of Launceston in 2011 and elected deputy mayor in 2018.
He said seeing the trajectory the city was on he wanted to be a part of that.
"I would love to work with our council team of the future and see some of those things come to fruition, a renewed energy, a sense of optimism about what our future and its people can achieve," Cr Gibson said.
Long serving mayor Albert van Zetten announced he would not be running for the role in early August. At the time he said Cr Gibson was "obviously suitable" to the role.
Cr van Zetten reiterated this belief, saying Cr Gibson had been an "exceptionally good" supporter over the years. "He's been a great deputy mayor and I had hoped he'd put his hand up," he said.
Cr Gibson said he had learnt a "great deal from mayor van Zetten". Cr Gibson said he wanted to see Launceston's night time economy flourish and see the Launceston City Deal come to fruition.
"We've got some really great visions for the city in terms of traffic calming and night-time economy, the activation of street art and the cultural strategy, redefined governance model for the QVMAG and I'm really excited with the skills and passion that I have to work with our community over the next four years to bring some of those things to life," he said.
Community connection was what drove Cr Gibson to make his announcement.
"I'm a grassroots operator," he said.
"I love contributing to our community and I intend to do more of the same."
Cr Gibson said it was a "new era of local government in Tasmania" with the changes made to voting for local council.
"We're seeing for the first time compulsory voting that we'll hopefully see an increase on our 54 per cent at the last election," he said.
Cr Gibson said he wanted to encourage younger people to vote.
"It's a reminder to everyone that local government is at its core connection with people, and it's the most important level of government," he said.
"I'm encouraging as many people as possible to get out there and to vote, and who knows what will happen."
Cr Gibson won the role of deputy mayor in 2018 in a close race with just under 5000 votes against seven other candidates.
At this stage, two other candidates have announced they will run for mayor including fellow Launceston councillor Alan Harris and former Jacqui Lambie Network Bass candidate Bob Salt.
