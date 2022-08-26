Launceston-based Tasfoods on Friday unveiled a massive $5.4 million net loss for the six months to June 30, its worst half-yearly result in recent years, but chief executive officer Scott Hadley said management was focused on stemming the outflow and moving the company into the black for the first time.
Mr Hadley blamed the poor result first-half result on the effects of COVID and surging cost increases stemming from global events.
"We are trying to transform the business in the headwinds of COVID and the war in Ukraine and our input costs are going through the roof," he said.
Some of those input price rises included a nearly 13 per cent leap in the price of raw milk, a 17 per cent increase in the price of cream, and a 11.5 per cent increase in feed prices for its poultry unit.
The company, which owns brands such as Betta Milk, Nichols Chicken, Meander Valley Dairy and Shima Wasabi, embarked on a review of its business strategy at the start of the year, after a foray into organic chicken farming in 2021 under former CEO Jane Bennett cost millions.
Following the review, Tasfoods exited organic poultry in June just months after launching the unit.
The current initiatives aimed at stemming losses include cutting duplication in the company's sales, distribution and warehouse units, and managing business processes more efficiently.
Mr Hadley said he was more confident now that the effects of COVID and the war in Ukraine were ebbing away, and that the business review would begin to show results in the second half of the year.
The group burned through cash of $2.7 million in the 6 months to June 30.
"We don't expect the cash burn to continue at this rate, we're expecting the initiatives we are putting in place to start to lessen the cash burn," he said.
The Tasfoods boardroom has endured a tumultuous 12 months, with the exit of Ms Bennett as CEO, Craig Treasure as chairman and Donna Wilson as chief financial officer.
Despite the troubles in reaching profitability, Tasfoods is still keen to expand on the mainland, where it generates about 10 per cent of its income at present.
The company in May successfully tapped the share market and raised nearly $6 million from investors to pay down debt and keep the business running for the next year.
Tasfood stock has tumbled about 30 per cent since the start of the year.
