Launceston United will find themselves in the unfamiliar position of being the hunters rather than the hunted as they welcome Taroona FC.
The visitors will head to Birch Avenue on Saturday and will feel like they have a chance against a United side which has dropped their past two fixtures against South Hobart and Devonport.
With two losses and a bye in the past three games, United have been unseated from top spot in the league by South Hobart although the former has a game in hand.
"We've got games coming thick and fast at the moment which is probably a good thing when you're not getting the results that you want so we get to fix it nice and quickly," Launceston United co-coach Frank Compton said.
"If we can get in a position where [the title] is in our own hands I think that's the best we can hope for and now we have that opportunity."
United will like their chances against the visiting Taroona side who they have beaten twice this season with a 10-1 aggregate across the two fixtures.
It will be up to us to see if we can break them down- Frank Compton on facing Taroona FC
"The past is something you look at with all your opponents and Taroona have definitely improved a lot as they season has gone on," Compton said.
"They look a lot more structured than they did at the start of the season so it will be up to us to see if we can break them down."
United are set to make game day decisions on a couple of players as they continue to return from their rehabilitation.
Launceston United will host Taroona FC at Birch Avenue on August 27 at 2.00pm.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
