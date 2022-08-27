Sex shop toys among alleged shoplifting spree

An electric blue vibrator was among $639.75 worth of sex toys allegedly stolen from the Adult Shop in Launceston police say.
Michelle Lisa Perez, 32, of Rocherlea did not enter a plea when she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court on six counts of stealing between January and August 2022.
Police allege she also stole an Endless Possibilities switch 06 toy, a blue Berlin baby whip, a black simul8 cock and ball toy, a Lil whi black swade flogger on August 2, 2022.
On a second count she allegedly stole a Stanley 12 piece ratcheting combination worth $99.98 from Bunnings on January 2, 2022.
A third allegation is of stealing a Mirabella genius strip light worth $64.95 in Invermay.
In April it is alleged she stole a Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt worth $69.99 from Harris Scarfe.
Ms Perez is also alleged to have stolen assorted stationary and pens worth a total of $392.32 from Officeworks in Invermay.
Police allege she stole three jackets to a total value of $950 the property of Macpac on April 28.
Defence counsel Hannah Goss sought an adjournment without plea saying she had only recently received a grant of aid from Legal Aid.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said that Ms Perez should have been onto it [before now].
"She was last before the court on June 8," he said.
Mr Stanton adjourned the case until November.
