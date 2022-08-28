The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION | Jobs summit to work with the Federal Government's economic plan

By Helen Polley
Updated August 29 2022 - 12:35am, first published August 28 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Summit marks start of important conversation

How do we increase wages across the economy? How can we recruit enough people to work in the care economy?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.