Summit marks start of important conversation

How do we increase wages across the economy? How can we recruit enough people to work in the care economy?
After ten years of neglect, how do we ensure the skills needed now and into the future are the focus of our training sector?
These are just some of the questions that will be asked when the Albanese Labor Government holds its National Jobs and Skills Summit on September 1 and 2 in Canberra.
The National Jobs and Skills Summit will bring together about 100 representatives, including employers, unions, civil society and governments, to address our shared economic challenges.
This grouping will represent a range of perspectives and we hope to hear from the unique labour market experiences of women, First Nations Australians, Australians with a disability, Australians from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, youth and older Australians.
The summit represents the start of this important national conversation.
I will soon be holding a local jobs and skills roundtable with business and industry leaders in Launceston in the lead-up to the national forum.
This will ensure Northern Tasmanians can make a meaningful contribution to the national conversation.
While not everyone can attend these roundtables, over the next twelve months there will be an opportunity for all Australians to contribute their ideas to the Employment White Paper that will follow the Summit.
So why do we need a summit and what are the tangible outcomes the Federal Government hopes to achieve with this national conversation?
Rising inflation and interest rates, falling real wages and a trillion dollars in debt (which is now more expensive to service) have all been inherited from the former Liberal Morrison Government.
In addition, these inherited domestic challenges are being compounded by international economic circumstances.
If we are to overcome these obstacles we must be united in doing so.
As a country we must come together in our commitment to build a larger, better-trained and more productive workforce, boost incomes and living standards and create more opportunities for more Australians to get ahead and reach their full potential.
The summit discussions will focus on keeping unemployment low, boosting productivity and raising incomes, delivering secure, well-paid jobs and strong, sustainable wages growth, expanding employment opportunities for all Australians.
It will focus on the most disadvantaged, addressing skills shortages and getting our skills mix right over the long term.
The summit will also consider improving migration settings to support higher productivity and wages, maximising jobs and opportunities from renewable energy, tackling climate change, the digital economy, the care economy and a Future Made in Australia, and ensuring women have equal opportunities and equal pay.
I'm confident that Tasmanians want their government to implement change that will benefit them and their community. The increased cost of living and lack of wage growth is making life pretty tough at the moment.
The government's goals for the summit will be how we improve each and every Australian's lives and livelihoods.
This means the outcomes for our community must centre around raising incomes, creating good secure jobs and getting Tasmanians the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow, especially in regional and rural Tasmania.
Aligning our skills base with the jobs of tomorrow is essential.
To build a better future we must embrace and adapt to change.
We must harness a built at home mentality, create a more innovative and inclusive digital economy, invest in our care economy and convert the challenge of climate change into renewable energy jobs.
I believe that the summit outcomes will work in conjunction with the Federal Governments economic plan for Northern Tasmania.
This includes Labor's election commitments for secure local jobs at Waverley Mills, Community Cares Training and Respite Centre of Excellence, FermenTas, Hydrogen Hub development, LINE Hydrogen investment and the new Health and Wellbeing Centre at George Town.
The Albanese Government recognises that nobody has all the answers. But we want to bring the community together with a shared vision and a comprehensive blueprint for the future of Australia's labour market.
By working together, we will be able to implement change and create more job opportunities for Tasmanians.
