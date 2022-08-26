Two Northern powerhouses will takeover Royal Park as they battle it out for a place in the first-grade decider on Saturday.
Launceston will welcome Devonport to their home turf in a rematch of last season's grand final as the two rivals contest the first-grade's qualifying final. The Tigers claimed the two side's first match-up of the season with a 39-17 win.
The Tigers enter the final with full confidence after a dominant showing against Glenorchy last weekend with Launceston winning 60-19 to secure the minor premiership.
"It is a big weekend, we're pretty excited for the game," Launceston club president Isaac Anderson said.
"Devonport are a tough side, they've had a really good season and I think it's quite fitting that the two of us will fight to go into the grand final.
"It'll be a pretty torrid affair out there, there'll be a lot of physicality and we're really looking forward to the contest."
Regardless of the result, it represents another strong year for Northern Tasmanian rugby with Launceston and Devonport in the top two at the end of the regular season and Burnie Emus in fourth place.
"It's really pleasing to see that rugby in the North of the state over the last couple of years has really been the standard in Tassie," Anderson said.
"Devonport have always been a really consistent force but Launceston and Burnie have had a few struggles but it has been really fantastic for rugby that Northern clubs have sort of led the way in the last 18 months or so."
After performing strongly during the regular season, the minor premiers are hopeful of seeing a large turnout at Royal Park to provide home support.
"We always want to get a good crowd down there for our home games, we certainly feel the support when we're on the field," Anderson said.
"I'd encourage everyone to get down and support the team, it certainly gives us a lift when we're struggling a bit and if we could get as many people down as possible that'd be great."
The qualifying final begins at Royal Park on August 27 at 3pm.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
