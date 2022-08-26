My first time out with a camera for The Examiner was a cold, foggy trip to Killafaddy sale yards with notorious newsman Peter Sanders one July day 18 years ago.
I had been handed a bag containing a first-generation digital SLR Nikon D1 with lenses ranging from 14mm to 300mm and was eager to try out the new kit.
Peter was a professional rural reporter. He knew everyone and everything and in no time had subjects with stories to tell queued up for me to photograph.
The initial eagerness to try out the equipment was short lived. The camera body cost more than $13,000 new and came with the expectation it would last forever.
By the time I inherited it, forever had passed and it was on a second eternity. The 14mm would not focus to infinity. The 300mm worked, but barely, there were pins and circuitry hanging off the lens mount.
After a little while I discovered the flash would not meter through the lens. I had to guess distances and set the power output manually.
I'd like to say the camera performed better if I set the white balance manually, but it didn't. It was just less bad. Nothing about the D1 was better.
I imagined, being the new boy, the other photographers had gone through my bag before I started, taken the best bits and replaced them with their worn out gear.
The camera came with a 512-megabyte card and a 128-megabyte as a spare. Compact flash memory cards cost around a dollar a megabyte, making it expensive to shoot raw. So we didn't.
Besides that, the computers struggled to cope with the 2.7 megapixel jpeg files, let alone a raw file. At times it was quicker to upload an entire camera card than select only the better images.
This wasn't an Examiner thing, that's what computers were like back then. The one social and six full-time news photographers shared three computers, but compositors had priority on one much of the time.
A selection of captioned and enhanced inkjet prints were expected by afternoon news conference for editors to consider. Occasionally news conference started while a line of photographers awaited their turn for a computer.
Fortunately those days are behind us.
These days I shoot with a nice Nikon D500 DSLR and my laptop chews through RAW files faster than I can think. While the D500 is recently obsolete, mine has a year or two life left in it.
My favorite camera is still my 13-year-old Nikon D700. Its sensor has an unusual take on what it sees, it's almost like shooting film all over again. Most evenings or mornings it comes with me for a walk or a bike ride to find something to photograph.
If I could take my camera and workflow back to 2004 and go through all those jobs over again, I would shoot less and enjoy moments more. I think I made the job more difficult than it needed by rushing here and there, trying too hard, carrying too much gear and taking too many photographs.
These days I think I get the job done much better by going just a little slower and shooting a lot less.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
