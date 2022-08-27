Red sky introspection offers hope

As I made my weekly commute home from the 'Great Southern City' the scene was blood orange.
The light was quickly fading. My car's headlights were gradually taking over causing blackness and shadowing on the road that leaves you hallucinating, about to hit a puddle or an animal or a lump of wood when there is nothing there at all.
Fortunately, the seemingly endless sections of roadworks slowed me down with tricky segments in abundance. I weaved in and out trusting that I would choose the correct temporary lane.
Advertisement
It was an evening of shadow puppet plays with trees taking on characters and casting themselves onto the horizon with red clouds taking on oil painting characteristics. But rather than a Glover landscape that greets commuters most mornings and late afternoons, it was more the night sky of Edvard Munch's most famous work, The Scream 1893.
Munch offered, "I was out walking with two friends - the sun was setting - suddenly the sky turned blood red - I paused, feeling exhausted, and leaned on the fence - there was blood and tongues of fire above the blue-black fjord and the city - my friends walked on, and I stood there trembling with angst - and I sensed an endless scream passing through nature."
The Balinese Wayang Kulit performance was set in a safari scene across long and wide fields scattered with towering gum trees and, of course, ubiquitous centre pivots.
All I needed to see was a cutdown or pop-top Toyota Troopy, beige shirts, walking socks, and sensible broad brimmed hats on the mighty plains of the Midland Highway.
The red sky is a trick.
It appears because as the sun sets in the west and is closer to the horizon, rays pass through millions of kilometres of atmosphere.
Furthermore, because red, orange, and yellow have the longest wavelengths and are less scattered compared to blue, violet, and purple which have the shortest wavelengths and are more scattered, red, orange, and yellow greets us, creating a delightful hue.
This phenomenon is scientifically known as Rayleigh Scattering, named after the English physicist John William Strutt, 3rd Barron of Rayleigh who published his findings in 1871.
There was a moment when checking the impact of Rayleigh Scattering that I was awestruck.
The late Archie Roach was accompanying my drive home and it left me with a feeling there is something bigger out there than just us. 'Uncle Archie' was a proud Gunditjmara and Bundjalung elder. His song, Took the Children Away, describing the Stolen Generation and his own experience is arguably the best explanation of the devastating impact of government sponsored cruelty known as the Assimilation Policy.
And for all this sadness, there is something spiritual about the red sky. Red sky proverbs remain common to this day.
"A red sky at night is a shepherd's delight! A red sky in the morning is a shepherd's warning."
"Red sky by morning, sailor take warning. Red sky at night, sailor's delight," we still employ as weather predictors.
There is a reference in the Bible to a red sky in the Book of Matthew, Jesus said, "When in evening, ye say, It will be fair weather: For the sky is red.
"And in the morning, It will be foul weather today: for the sky is red and lowering."
The verses are said to have provided the basis for the proverb. Who knows ...
From a spiritual point of view, the red sky symbolises energy and passion but can also signify anger and tough times ahead.
Advertisement
Hopefully, in taking a moment to view the sky, we can pause, take a breath, and find our centre again to gain perspective.
Raised as a Christian but non-practicing for years, I tend to focus more on finding peace and solace in the notion that there is something bigger than ourselves.
Writing, listening to music, reading, and spending time in the sunshine centres me. It also provides time for reflection to consider your purpose in life, whether you are adhering to your values, understanding your connection to community and place, and reflecting upon what it means to be a good person.
To be honest, while I can articulate what I should be doing, I am not very good at finding the time nor committing to tasks that are self-centred.
I quickly dismiss them as selfish and return to work or volunteering or procrastinating about finding time to dedicate to the various forms of spirituality.
The red sky is a trick. It appears because as the sun sets in the west and is closer to the horizon, rays pass through millions of kilometres of atmosphere. Furthermore, because red, orange, and yellow have the longest wavelengths and are less scattered compared to blue, violet, and purple which have the shortest wavelengths and are more scattered, red, orange, and yellow greets us, creating a delightful hue.
Advertisement
In my view, spirituality comes from finding your purpose.
Accepting that this is me and this is what I should be doing is a lifelong quest always interrupted by life's potholes determined to interfere with any semblance of a smooth or unhindered path.
The red sky is spectacular. It takes your breath away.
Take just a moment and have a look. To begin with you may only see sky and trees and clouds, but if you are prepared to pause and look a little harder, you may find what you are looking for.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.