The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston Tornadoes ready for semi-final battle with Nunawading

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated August 26 2022 - 7:02am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Tornadoes' Milly Whitehead in action earlier this season. Picture by Paul Scambler

How will the Tornadoes cover for guard Makala Bingley in Saturday night's NBL1 South semi-final against Nunawading Spectres?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.