How will the Tornadoes cover for guard Makala Bingley in Saturday night's NBL1 South semi-final against Nunawading Spectres?
Bingley played her final game of the season last weekend due to moving to US for college basketball.
"It's tough for us but it gives great opportunities for our younger players to come in and step up," coach Sarah Veale said.
"Annaliese Leeflang and Milly Whitehead who are development players will get opportunities as guards now to come in and give someone a rest.
"Hope Brooks and Lauren Wise they'll need to come in and also give us a rest.
"We have to manage that really well because we've got the half a day recovery. If we win against Nunawading the next crucial game is Ringwood and that's going to be really tough."
Veale said teenagers Leeflang and Whitehead had made great progress this season.
"All those (development player) girls have been outstanding and they play TJBL for the under-18s and they've just improved so much," she said.
"And that's where I see them most when they play that on Sunday against the other under-18 girls in their age group.
"Their bodies have improved because they've been at the TIS doing strength and conditioning and just being able to play against women that are professional basketballers - they've culturally had to go 'wow, this is what we need to do to get better'.
"They've really taken that on board so I'm super proud of them."
Veale said her advice for them would be simple.
"Play your role and the big three will be out there to support them, and they will," she said.
"They'll talk to them and they'll be fine. And they know they've just got to go out there and try 100 per cent and that's all we ever ask."
The Tornadoes play the Spectres at 6.30pm on Saturday at Nunawading Basketball Centre.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
