Campbell Town and Bothwell set for the ODFA grand final

Bothwell and Campbell Town meet in the 70th Grand Final of the ODFA on Saturday at Oatlands and on the biggest day of the year the top sides of the competition will be at full strength.
Bothwell, in their second consecutive decider, start deserved favourite after an unbeaten year and with a week's rest following a second semi-final win, they will be primed for this big clash.
Core-group player Aaron Percy is a likely return to bolster the backline, while midfielders Jamie Sokolski, Jack Hills and Josh Eyles will play important roles. Co-captains Scott Bone and Simon Bryant are seasoned finalists and they will be looked to for leadership.
The Rabbits made a fast start in the second semi-final resulting in the side ultimately being able to maintain the lead, and with many avenues to goal the side will be looking to get on the hop quickly.
Up to 14 players from the current Bothwell side played in last year's losing grand final team and they will be more determined than ever to come away with the win following last year's heartbreak.
Campbell Town are playing in their first decider since 2016 and after a solid win last week, have found some momentum.
Lachie Groves played an outstanding captain's game last Saturday and will lead his side again while Blair McGillvery and Ned Carr will look to get their hands on the ball and if the Robins can absorb the pressure and stay within striking distance throughout the game the result could go either way.
Rory Mansell played a key role last week and will embrace the big game atmosphere, while Matthew Carlile, Tim Hall and Jye Baldwin are all key ball winners and these members of the 2016 Grand Final team will be out to ensure the Robins claim their first premiership in the competition.
First bounce is at 1.30pm.
