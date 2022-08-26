Council amalgamations 'a bit of a stretch'

WHILE I take Anthony Rosengren's caveat (The Examiner, August 20) about the potential downside of council amalgamations, comparing the Sunshine Coast to Launceston is a bit of a stretch.
The Sunshine Coast has a population of about 350,000 and an area of some 2250 square kilometres for a population density of about 155 people a square kilometre and covers three federal electorates.
Noosa left the regional council in 2014 after just six years, which supports the downside thesis, but then again Noosa is a bit special, up in the Byron Bay stratosphere.
Even if you amalgamated the councils within Bass, the populations would be say 120,000, have an area of about 8000 square kilometres (including Flinders Island), have a population density of only about 15 a square kilometre and just be the one federal electorate.
Hardly any basis to end up as "a sprawl of tacky businesses and apartments" and so on.
This, of course, puts the focus on the ''white shoe brigade culture'' of Queensland, which is at its most active on the Gold and Sunshine coasts.
In turn, that comes down to having a good hard look at planning regimes that facilitate low-density urban sprawl at suburban and village boundaries and all but prohibit medium-density housing more generally holding up detached housing as some sort of gold standard.
Small councils are just as prone to tin-pot decisions as big ones.
