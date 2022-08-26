The Examiner
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Comparisons between Launceston and Sunshine Coast 'a bit of a stretch'

Updated August 28 2022 - 4:55am, first published August 26 2022 - 12:46am
Council amalgamations 'a bit of a stretch'

WHILE I take Anthony Rosengren's caveat (The Examiner, August 20) about the potential downside of council amalgamations, comparing the Sunshine Coast to Launceston is a bit of a stretch.

