About 20 second-year electrical apprentices on the North-West Coast have had their training cut for the rest of the year, Labor crossbencher David O'Byrne has said.
Mr O'Byrne in Parliament on Thursday took up the issue with Skills Minister Felix Ellis and asked for confirmation that their training block had been cut by TasTAFE.
"This will cause a massive disruption disruption not only for these apprentices, but also the 20 small to medium-sized businesses who employ them," he said.
Mr Ellis did not confirm the cut to training in Parliament, but later said TasTAFE had been working closely with local service providers and apprentices to ensure that training could be delivered effectively.
"TasTAFE is working to reschedule any affected training as soon as possible and planning for 2023 delivery, including any catchup classes required," he said.
"To help Tasmania meet increased demand for electrotechnology training, I am advised TasTAFE has recently advertised for more electrical teachers and a learning support tutor for the North-West."
After Question Time, Mr O'Byrne said the government had promised a jobs bonanza in the energy sector, but it couldn't organise the training for these jobs effectively.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
