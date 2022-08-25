The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Unversity of Tasmania expects international enrolments to continue to decline

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated August 25 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Domestic university students at a record high in Tasmania

International students studying at the University of Tasmania continued to decline in numbers last year - a trend that is expected to continue for the next three years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.