Domestic university students at a record high in Tasmania

International students studying at the University of Tasmania continued to decline in numbers last year - a trend that is expected to continue for the next three years.
The University of Tasmania released its annual report on Thursday, noting a small $4.6 million surplus.
In a message to staff, the university's Vice President for Strategy, Finance and Marketing, Craig Barling (pictured), said the surplus reflected the prudent financial management undertaken over the course of the pandemic.
"The years ahead will not be without financial challenge as we continue to adapt to the long-term impact of COVID, especially on our international student profile," he said.
The university attracted 6091 new Tasmanian students in 2021, of which 3766 were full-time study equivalents.
There were 3424 school leavers commencing as students.
The report noted international student numbers were heavily impacted by COVID-19.
"In 2021, we had 912 international students compared to 1967 in 2019, the last full recruitment year pre-COVID, and 1398 in 2018," it said.
"The onshore international student market continued to decline due to the reduction in international students studying in Australia over the last two years and we expect that this market will continue to shrink over the next three years."
Mr Barling said Tasmanian students were at a record high and interstate enrolments had increased by 17 percent.
"Long before COVID-19, this focus on domestic students was central to our strategy and it enabled us to manage the impacts of the pandemic on our international student numbers," he said.
There were 3758 undergraduate and postgraduate nursing students who graduated from the University of Tasmania in 2021.
There were 479 teaching graduates, 204 paramedicine graduates, and 107 law graduates.
There were 116 students who graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery.
A further 6097 students also graduated last year.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
