Robodebt commission is long overdue

Peter Dutton's desperate attempts to dismiss the Royal Commission into Robodebt as a "witch hunt", and his suggestion it should investigate the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd government for introducing data matching, is not just disingenuous; it is hypocritical.
He is, after all, the leader of a Coalition that, when it won government in 2013, almost immediately established a Royal Commission into "pink batts" and, in an obvious attempt to embarrass the then Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, a Royal Commission into Trade Union Governance and Corruption in 2014.
The difference between the Robodebt Royal Commission and the LNP's politically motivated inquires of almost a decade ago is that this one is not only justified; it is also long overdue and should have been called by the Morrison government.
Mr Shorten, the Minister for Government Services was correct when he asserted on Thursday that the Federal Court judgement handed down by Justice Murphy on June 11 last year was no substitute for an inquiry into how illegal debts totalling an estimated $1.76 billion had been generated against 648,000 Australians between July 2015 and November 2019. This caused widespread trauma and emotional distress, and even drove some people to take their own lives.
"We never got to hear how the scheme got to be conceived [and] designed," he said. "It was unlawful. There was no legal power to do what they were doing, to take humans out of the system, to reverse the onus of proof. We never got to hear that once people started saying it may be unlawful, why did the government continue it for four-and-a-half years."
Some of the strongest arguments in favour of calling the Royal Commission are to be found within the actual text of Justice Murphy's decision.
He said the class action, brought by Gordon Legal on behalf of the victims, had "exposed a shameful chapter in the administration of the Commonwealth social security system and a massive failure of public administration". If that doesn't warrant a Royal Commission then what does?
Justice Murphy noted that the Commonwealth's failure had been particularly acute given many of those faced with demands for repayment of unlawfully asserted debts could not afford to repay. He noted that many of those who had been affected experienced "financial hardship, anxiety and distress, including suicidal ideation" and that people felt shame at being branded as welfare cheats.
The only comment Justice Murphy made on how the debacle came about was that it was more likely to have been a "stuff up" rather than a deliberate "conspiracy". That's why the primary task of the Royal Commission is to examine "the establishment, design and implementation of the scheme; who was responsible for it; why they considered Robodebt necessary; and any concerns raised regarding the legality and fairness".
While Mr Albanese's commitment to "put the humans back into human services" is welcome this will not necessarily prevent further administrative bungles and abuses on this scale in the future. That's why the impact of the recommendations to be made by Commissioner Catherine Homes AC SC in her forthcoming report will be felt right across the APS.
