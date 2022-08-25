Foot and mouth disease might be on the mind of Tasmanian farmers, but it hasn't stopped them showing off their animals at Agfest.
Australia has not recorded a case of the highly contagious animal disease that has plagued Indonesia.
Craggy Island Highlands co-owner Craig McSwain brought along Scottish Highland Cattle, bringing three females and two calves.
"We're just here to promote the breed and get our name out there," he said.
"They're really versatile cattle ... they mostly look after themselves."
Mr McSwain the threat of FMD meant kids couldn't come in to pat and brush the cows, taking some of the enjoyment away.
He said Agfest had put in an exclusion zone, with patrons required to wash their shoes in a safe chemical to minimise the threat.
"I guess we can't tell where people have come from, so it's always a worry, and the last thing we want is to get in the country, it'd be devastating," he said.
Australian Sheepdog Workers Association president Michael Grant said he was confident with the FMD measures in place.
Mr Grant said sheep had property identification codes attached to their ears, which helped identify where stock had moved, effectively working like contract tracing.
"It is one of the front lines for for identifying an outbreak in Australia," he said.
Mr Grant said he was confident about the measures in place.
"We don't see this as a particularly big threat at the moment, but we are conscious of it," he said.
"It's no bad thing that it's given everybody a little bit of a scare, it's not something to panic about. It's something to be very aware of and very careful of."
