An online auction selling model aircrafts will be taking place on Sunday night at Tullochs.
The planes which belonged to Tim Sydes, were donated to Tullochs as he was moving to a smaller unit due to his Parkinson's disease.
Advertisement
Manager of Tulloch's Auctions, Samantha Rumble, said they had got in contact with Tim after they saw an article about his prized collection in The Examiner.
READ MORE HERE: Tim Sydes selling model aircraft due to Parkinson's
"We have a big reach, we thought we could get some decent interest in them and hopefully they can go to some good homes," she said.
Mr Sydes had been building model aeroplanes since 1956 and said his father was instrumental in developing his passion.
"I remember when I was about five, my dad was building a model DC3 on his dining room table," Mr Sydes said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.