Premier dismisses applying land tax to the family home

Premier Jeremy Rockliff says the government has no plans to apply land tax to primary residences in Tasmania.
Labor's treasury spokesman Shane Broad put the question to the Premier in Parliament on Thursday as part of proposed tax reform in the state.
Mr Rockliff said the government would continue to engage with Tasmanians on its policy settings and the state's financial sustainability.
"We have had the most major disruption in our lives for generations as a result of the pandemic," he said.
"We have had to invest, which has put us further into debt, but we have invested in keeping people safe."
Mr Rockliff said he was not going to rule anything in or out on tax reform.
"One of my roles is to ensure that we have a sustainable revenue base to fund the services that people value," he said.
"What we will be doing is having a sensible conversation with the Tasmanian community about the sustainability of our finances moving forward."
Later, Mr Rockliff in a statement said tax applied to the family home was off the table.
Dr Broad in a subsequent statement maintained the government was actively considering broadening the tax during a cost-of-living crisis.
Earlier this year, Tasmanian economist Saul Eslake said the government should consider scrapping stamp duty and introducing land tax on owner-occupied properties if it wished to raise revenue to improve its debt position.
Parliament will sit again on September 6.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
