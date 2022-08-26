The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Greens Beach Takeaways owners to sell after 17 years

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
August 26 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens Beach Takeaways employee Amy Blyth with owners Sharon McHugh and Neville Stewart, who are selling the business after more than 17 years. Picture by Hamish Geale.

It's hard to think of Greens Beach without thinking of Neville Stewart and Sharon McHugh.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.