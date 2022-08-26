It's hard to think of Greens Beach without thinking of Neville Stewart and Sharon McHugh.
Since taking over Greens Beach Takeaways in 2005, the pair have established the town's only shop as the go-to-place for coffee, tradie recommendations and a friendly conversation.
Advertisement
After more than 17 years at the helm, the duo are set to pass the shop onto its next owner as they look to spend more time with family.
"We've got grandkids and we've been here 17 years," Mr Stewart said.
"The eldest granddaughter is up in Mackay and she's turning 10 this year - it just goes so quick."
The shop is nestled between the beach, the golf course and tennis courts.
Residents meet up at the shop for morning coffee and 'Think Tank' - "they have a bit of a chat and solve everything that's wrong in the world" - and others come in after 2pm to collect their parcel post.
The shop opens seven days a week, and Mr Stewart is invariably behind the counter.
"[I'm there] virtually every day - I have a hit of golf on a Wednesday," he said.
"But there's not much of a career future in that so I stay here."
READ MORE: Urgent surgery wait grows in Launceston
The property at 1760 Greens Beach Road takes in the shop, a three-bedroom apartment and a shed on 845 square metres opposite the beach.
Selling agent Ken Jones, of Elders Town Shearing, said it had attracted local and interstate interest since coming on the market.
"It's just finding the right buyer for it," Mr Jones said.
"It's got a really good name and it's set out really well too.
"Whoever buys it, they're going to get something very unique - you're getting a lifestyle, accommodation and an income."
Advertisement
Mr Jones said the shortage of businesses within a 20-kilometre radius made it hard to find a comparison.
"Even if you go back into Beauty Point and Beaconsfield, there's not a lot of businesses there that have sold either," he said.
"They're usually fairly settled ... people buy them and stick with them because you become friends with all the people."
The shop may be selling, but Mr Stewart and Mrs McHugh are staying put at their home around the road.
They say they'll miss the day-to-day contact with locals nonetheless.
"We've got really good staff, you work up a relationships and a friendship.
Advertisement
"We'll miss the staff and the customers."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.