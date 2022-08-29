Mowbray man yet to enter plea over alleged assault

A Mowbray man did not plead when he faced the Launceston Magistrates Court over a charge of firing at a man at Mayfield.
Police allege Harley James Wilmot, 24, shot at James Owen Perry on August 23, thereby committing the crime of aggravated assault.
Mr Wilmot also faced the court on a charge of recklessly discharge a firearm at Mayfield.
He also faced firearms charges including possession of a shortened firearm, namely a 410 break action shotgun and possession of a firearm in contravention of a firearms prohibition order.
Mr Wilmot also appeared on charges of possess ammunition, possess a firearm when not the holder of a licence, possess a firearm, namely a replica pistol, and possess a firearm with identification marks altered or defaced.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken sought that the latest matters be combined with pre-existing charges.
She did not make an application for bail saying that two breach of bail charges on August 22 breached his present bail.
She sought that other matters before the court including evading police and driving while disqualified and trespass be adjourned for plea facts and sentence on September 16. Magistrate Evan Hughes remanded Mr Wilmot in custody.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
