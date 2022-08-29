The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Harley James Wilmot, 24, was remanded in custody

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
August 29 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mowbray man yet to enter plea over alleged assault

A Mowbray man did not plead when he faced the Launceston Magistrates Court over a charge of firing at a man at Mayfield.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.