Armitage Auctions fined $8k over offer to sell relics

Auction house Armitage Auctions was fined $8,000 in the Launceston Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to exposing for sale Aboriginal relics on its website in 2019.
The firm pleaded guilty to the charge of exposing for sale 83 objects which included Aboriginal relics on the basis that it was negligent rather than reckless, as originally charged.
The relics were exposed for sale between August 28, 2019, and September 10, 2019. The maximum possible fine under the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1975 was $173,000.
The court heard that Mr O' Brien was offered items on behalf of an elderly man going into aged care. He was told that the artefacts had been collected by a family member all over Australia over many years.
Crown prosecutor Verity Dawkins said that on September 3, 2019 a history curator at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery visited Armitage on a separate matter. He saw the stone tools and told Armitage director Neil O' Brien it would be illegal to sell them.
On September 9 a member of the public alerted Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife to the items and attached an image from the website.
The next day an archaeologist from DPIPWE visited the auction house and also viewed the firm's advertisement on the website. On September 25 DPIPWE officers seized the stone items.
After examination by an Aboriginal Heritage Tasmania archaeologist said that it was highly likely that one item was a Tasmanian relic, that 28 were likely to be Tasmanian relics and that 54 of the items were Aboriginal artefacts but not necessarily Tasmanian.
Ms Dawkins said that the Crown assertion was that Armitage was negligent as to whether the items were relics.
"There is a positive duty on owners of finders of relics to inform the director or an authorised officer of the finding of a relic under the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1975," she said.
There was no permit to sell the items. Ms Dawkins said the firm was negligent about making inquiries.
Defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran said the act was exposing for sale rather than actual sale.
He said that the items had been photographed and put online and the company acknowledged that they had been exposed for sale. "They hadn't been given a lot number and had not gone to the second phase," he said.
"There were tight timeframes but they could have and should have done better."
Magistrate Sharon Cure imposed a $1000 fine and ordered that the items be forfeited to the Crown.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
