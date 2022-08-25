Thousands of Tasmanian students will be taking part in the University of Tasmania's winter graduation ceremonies this week.
Jake Crisp, is one of the students graduating at the Launceston Conference Centre and started his undergraduate degree in Environmental Science seven years ago.
Mr Crisp, began his studies at the Cradle Coast Campus and said he did not foresee himself pioneering a new approach in conservation management, nor did he see himself graduating with a PhD.
Now working as an environmental scientist for TasWater in Devonport, Mr Crisp will be graduating with a PhD today.
"I started in Burnie when the university brought in Environmental Science up there and I've been able to complete my undergrad Bachelor of Science degree, then Honours and a PhD between the Burnie and Launceston campuses," Mr Crisp said.
"I did the Honours and PhD from home while working full time in my TasWater role. It was hard, but doing it from home and being supported financially by a full-time job was the only way it was going to work for me
He said it was great to be able to live in rural Tasmania and complete his studies without having to go anywhere else.
Jake's PhD focused on a new conservation approach he has pioneered called omnidiversity, which takes into account both the biodiversity and geodiversity of a given area.
"Everyone has heard of biodiversity, which describes the number of living things in an area. But the natural non-living things - the rocks and the soil - are just as vital in that they underpin the biodiversity.
"I've brought together biodiversity and geodiversity and coined the term omnidiversity to describe a conservation management approach that is holistic in assessing and managing the living and non- living components of an ecosystem," he said.
Mr Crisp's research means that global conservation plans will be more comprehensive than ever before.
Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Mitch Parsell congratulated all students who will graduate this week.
"We are proud to see our students graduating this week, ready to make a positive change through new careers and new roles in life," Professor Parsell said.
"The diversity of students we will see at these celebrations is testament to the fact that every single person, regardless of where they come from, should have access to a university education.
"We look forward to continuing this connection as our students become members of our alumni community," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
