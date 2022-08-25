Early on, it looked like Launceston winning the NTFAW premier competition was a sure thing.
But it's evened up and this Saturday's semi-final between the Lady Blues and Old Launcestonians at Longford shapes up as a ripper.
The winner goes through to grand final and the loser will face Old Scotch in a preliminary final.
The even nature of the premier finals hasn't been lost on Launceston mentor Ash Smith.
"The competition this year has improved tenfold on last year's," he said.
"There's a crop of young girls that have come into the system into most of the teams which has really lifted the standard of the NTFAW."
The Lady Blues defeated OLs by 25 points and seven points before OLs beat them by one point during the home and away season.
"We were outplayed by OLs on that particular day," Smith said of the loss.
"We didn't play the style of football we wanted to and got sucked into the ball too much instead of having a nice spread. Full credit to OLs they played really well and deserved to win."
Launceston want to get the game on their terms.
"It's just about playing as a team so we can play the style of football that we want to play and not be dictated to," Smith said.
OLs assistant coach Jen Guy said her group was excited to have forward Ash Mawer and midfielder Dana Lester on the park this Saturday.
"They both play state league netball and were out the last time we played against Launceston," she said.
"We're looking forward to having them back. They'll bring a lot of experience and skill to our line-up."
On the flipside, defender Macenzi Lloyd, who played well against Launceston last time, is unavailable for the clash.
Guy said beating Launceston during the season gave OLs a boost.
"To get the win against them last match has given us a lot of confidence coming into the next game," she said.
"We've always had that belief that we've been able to do it but to get that win on the scoreboard gives us a lot of confidence heading into this week."
Guy said it was always a contested and physical game against Launceston.
"We're known around the league for our physicality but so are Launceston and they've got some really strong bodies," she said.
"So it's always a good match-up and a hard contest.
"We match up quite well against them. They definitely hold us up around the contest. But if we can win the contest, that's when things will open up for us. Our plan is to try and win that contested footy."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
