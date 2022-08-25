Health providers are using Agfest to connect with Tasmanians they might not otherwise reach.
Mental health, hearing and first aid services seized the opportunity to show the 9000 plus attendees their services.
Rural Alive and Well Tasmania officer Lauren Harper wanted Tasmanians living in rural and remote areas to know there was mental health support available to them.
RAW provides non-crisis psychosocial counselling, meeting on farm or at the local coffee shop, or talking over the phone.
Ms Harper said people were more aware of mental health, but there was still hesitancy to reach out.
She said isolation, overworking and climate affected Tasmanians living in rural areas, but now foot and mouth disease, supply and staff shortages, inflation and rising interest rates were also affecting mental health.
"We talk about people's mental health like a water gauge. When your tractor runs in red for too long, what are you going to do? You're going to stop it, take a rest, send it off to the mechanic to get fixed," she said.
"But with farming, so often because it's such a small group of people doing the work, they don't give themselves time to rest, it's just work and work and work.
"When you work so hard for so long, it takes longer to fix ... Humans can't just necessarily go to the mechanics for two hours ... it take a long period of time to get back to your peak."
Beyond Blue event manager Sam Walker said rural and remote communities were priority areas for the organisation.
He said Agfest was "gold" for having a chat, answering questions and pointing people in the right direction.
"It's really important, trying to reach those farmers and communities that potentially might be isolated ... that maybe don't talk about their mental health, don't have opportunities to speak with friends and family, maybe don't have access to services where they are.
A middle aged woman passed the tent, dropped money into the donations tin, and said "believe me, it's saved me a couple times".
Audika clinician Wayne Barwick said the company was taking the chance to run hearing tests and provide information on hearing health.
Mr Barwick hoped to reach pensioners, who are eligible for fully subsidised hearing devices.
He said being fitted early helped keep the brain healthy, with poor hearing linked to dementia, poor balance, falls and depression.
St John Ambulance trainer Emma Bourke said Agfest provided an opportunity to connect with people from rural and remote parts of the state.
The service is providing first aid presentations, including CPR, dressing wounds and burns and fitting slings, with mannequins and a giant teddy bear to practice on.
"It's interesting to get people that have worked on a farm their whole life and they've never, other than probably a Band-Aid or two, had a big incident, which is great, but we're preparing them for those big things.
"It's not as daunting as the TV shows say, so just get out there and do a course, get that knowledge, build on that knowledge each year and make sure that you're prepared for yourself and anyone that's around."
