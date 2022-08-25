Opposing styles will be on display as South Launceston and Bracknell put their premiership credentials on the line.
Around this time last season, the pair squared-off in the grand final with Bracknell breaking their long-standing drought.
While the finals setting will remain, the two are in a battle to keep their title hopes alive in Saturday's do-or-die semi-final at Hillwood.
The Bulldogs have been remodelled since they graced UTAS Stadium with an injection of young faces alongside the battle-hardened veterans like Leigh Harding, Jordan Tepper and Luke McCarty.
Anthony Taylor's men are built around the leg-speed outside of the contest and moving the ball with a frightening speed at their best. Bracknell are a more physically robust side, with plenty of height from Matty Dennis and Sam Douglas as well as the competitive grit of Will Fisher and Jack Dyer.
While South showed they could match it with the reigning premiers in round three with a 15-point win, the Redlegs delivered a 51-point triumph in round 12. It shapes as an entertaining fixture with everything at stake for both sides.
"I think they understand now if they lose that's it so I think they've embraced it and know we need to lift it up a notch," Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck said.
"We're just looking for a four-quarter effort that's something we probably lacked a little bit in the last two weeks, last week we probably had it but let ourselves down on the scoreboard.
"There's no tomorrow so I am looking forward to seeing if the boys can respond."
Taylor believes his side - who have won four of their last five - have nothing to fear as they look to end the reigning premiers' title defence.
"To win any final let alone one against the reigning premier, we need to string together as close to the four quarters as we can of our best footy," he said.
"They've got some really good bigs and I reckon we've got some genuinely good outside speed so it is a different match-up and one that we're looking forward to.
"If we play to our best, we believe we can win."
Bracknell will be bolstered by Callum Mulder and Kobi Latham, who were both part of the Redlegs' premiership team last season. Mulder starred in last year's finals with three goals in the grand final and winning the semi-final against Rocherlea off his own boot.
Longford begin their finals campaign as they look to seal a grand final spot for the first time in over a decade.
Standing in their way is Rocherlea who have won their past two games after defeating Bracknell for the first time this season last week. Both sides boast a star-studded midfield with former TSL stars Josh Ponting, Jordan Cousens and Dakota Bannister turning out for Rocherlea while Longford have Jack Donnellan and Liam Davies as part of their rotation.
The minor premiers will be ready after a week off last week which allowed them to nurse three to four senior players to being match fit. Joel Lloyd and Kobe Moore have been training strongly for Longford and will be a key part of their flag tilt.
With home crowd support and an eight-game winning streak, Longford believe they can earn a ticket to the league's decider.
"[Rocherlea] are a very good side, a very mature side and they've been a good side for a long time so they know what it takes to win finals but we're a really good side as well," Longford coach Beau Thorp said.
"It's going to be a battle of the midfields and hopefully we can come out on top."
Rocherlea's Josh Ponting believes his side have found the right balance in time for finals.
"We're pretty excited and obviously we got a fair bit of confidence from last week's game, we're looking to continue that and replicate it this weekend," he said.
"Obviously [Longford] finished on top of the ladder and have the home final but we've got to go out there with the right attitude because it is not an easy game and it'll be a grind throughout the day.
"In the last couple of weeks we've been able to put our full side back together and we're starting to gel at the right time of year.
"You can't really read much into the results throughout the year, the game changes in finals time and the tempo goes up so you've got to play your best footy on the day."
The losing side will play the winner of the South Launceston and Bracknell final next weekend for a chance to make the NTFA premier division grand final at UTAS Stadium.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
