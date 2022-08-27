The Examiner
Relevance lost: the church's plight

MB
By Murray Butwell
August 27 2022 - 8:30am
The best efforts of the church have often been expended on issues such as abortion, gay relationships, conversion therapy and embryo stem cell research, as if there's an ethical imperative with these issues, that elevates them above the minutiae of annoying little problems like homelessness, drug addiction, women coping with abortion and family violence.

The church in Tasmania should pull its head in and gulp down some serious humble pie if it wants to restore its role as a moral compass and social leader.

