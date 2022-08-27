Relevance lost: the church's plight

The best efforts of the church have often been expended on issues such as abortion, gay relationships, conversion therapy and embryo stem cell research, as if there's an ethical imperative with these issues, that elevates them above the minutiae of annoying little problems like homelessness, drug addiction, women coping with abortion and family violence.
The church in Tasmania should pull its head in and gulp down some serious humble pie if it wants to restore its role as a moral compass and social leader.
By moral compass I mean just that. The church has lost its way, losing believers by the thousands and pretty angry thousands at that.
Advertisement
I can't remember when the orthodox clergy knew the meaning of humble pie. They remain a pious clique of fancy robed hypocrites, with less and less relevance each year to the wider community.
I've known some fine priests and protestant ministers over the years. Class acts; humble disciples of their faith, well aware of their human frailties. Wise souls; with an excitement and conviction in their voice and a sparkle in their eye. I haven't seen one for a long time.
I'll quantify the damage so far. In the recent Census half of Tasmanians identified as non-religious, up more than 10 points on the previous Census and way ahead of the Australian average of 38.9 per cent. Tasmanians are turning away from religion in their droves.
Tasmanians identifying as Christians has declined by more than10 points since the last Census.
Again, the national decline is not as stark, down by less than 10 points.
It's not as if Christians are turning to other religions. They're at less than four per cent. No, Christians are becoming atheists.
The question is, why is the most fundamental pillar of society, featuring deeply held convictions, in free fall?
I don't pretend to have the precise answer but I'll have a stab.
Between 1980 and 2015 there were 4444 reports of alleged child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church alone.
But Catholics don't own this disgrace. Child sexual abuse was and is rampant across orthodox Christian denominations as well as other religions.
It is utterly unforgiveable that in the refuge of the church, the place where children could feel safe, lurked evil predators, cynically masquerading as the holy protectors.
For generations to come this will remain a stain on the reputations of good Christian men and women, who face an uphill battle in regaining the faith and respect of children and especially their parents.
In the marriage equality debate and current transgender debate sections of the church have pontificated about the wayward nature of modern human contact.
A pathetic irony, like a rapist lecturing couples on the art of loving.
I've heard so-called believers demonising gays and transgender people as if they're social lepers, who should be avoided like the plague.
The word "love" never leaves the lips of these trendy, orthodox believers. They're too busy justifying their prejudice with any number of Biblical excuses they can find and cobble together.
As you can see it makes me angry. The God I fear is a compassionate God who understands how hopeless I am at trying to live a reverent life.
Advertisement
The God I fear never condemns gays or people wanting to change their sex or change their title.
The God I fear has bent over backwards in affording me the freedom of will to believe, to not believe, to do right or do wrong and to live or die.
The God I fear has no need of fancy robes and spectacular abbeys, and is equally comfortable with people who shun the ornate architecture of church steeples for the family living room.
A dear life-long friend of mine was a happy little vegemite many years ago, going on camps, growing up in a wholesome environment of close friends. But then life's sudden tragedies smashed her relentlessly, together with the platitudes of clergy who said they cared. Now she's just a bitter atheist, cynical with anyone who professes to understand.
God help the church. They're in a right pickle and at the current rate could well hit the 20s in terms of the next Census data on Christian affiliation.
Advertisement
Church activism has become more strident in this period of growing isolation, as the church continues to take a beating on issues such as abortion, marriage equality and other matters of theology and conscience.
The best efforts of the church have often been expended on issues such as abortion, gay relationships, conversion therapy and embryo stem cell research, as if there's an ethical imperative with these issues, that elevates them above the minutiae of annoying little problems like homelessness, drug addiction, women coping with abortion and family violence.
And so, right there is the problem with the contemporary church. It is losing its flock because it has lost its relevance.
A stronger church should not compromise on its theology. It's a perennial strength people look to.
But to the wider community Christianity is currently represented in part by a bunch of fancy robed hypocrites, more confused with their role and more focused on their moral strictures and clever incantations.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.