Patience pays when planting out

Plant seedlings of cabbage, cauliflower, celery, broccoli, lettuce, silverbeet, spring onions and leeks. Sow seeds of carrot, beetroot, parsnip, silverbeet, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, lettuce, onion, kohlrabi, summer spinach and early peas. Under glass sow seeds of tomatoes, pumpkin, zucchini and sweet corn in individual containers ready to be planted out when the weather warms up. Don't be in a hurry to plant these cold sensitive vegetables in the open garden - patience pay dividends.
Commence regular mowing of the lawn next month aiming to remove about one third of the growth leaving the grass about 2.5 centimetres high. To keep lawns healthy and growing strongly feed with a specific lawn fertiliser.
Grevillea 'Superb' is a hybrid of the white form of G. banksii and the red form of G. bipinnatifida producing a profusion of stunning 15-centimetre long flowers in red to orange and yellow. Its natural dense habit makes an ideal a low screen planting and safe haven for nectar feeding birds. Best planted in a sunny position in well drained soil. Lightly trim after flowering to maintain its compact shape.
Senecio rowleyanus 'String of Pearls' grows long stems lined with tiny green 'pearls' perfect for growing in hanging baskets where the long stems gracefully cascade over the edges. Two more 'string' plants are Peperomia prostrata 'String of Turtles' with unusual patterned, button-like leaves and Ceropegia woodii 'String of Hearts' with pink tubular flowers and heart-shaped grey leaves with attractive mottling and pink undersides. Position these trailing indoor plants in bright, indirect light out of the hot, direct sun especially in the summer months. Allow the top 2 centimetres of the soil to dry out before re-watering.
Mulch around rhododendrons, camellias and azaleas to a depth of about 5-8 centimetres depending on the size of the plant. This mulch is beneficial for these and other surface rooting plants because it keeps the roots cool in summer, conserves moisture and keeps weeds under control.
Dicentra spectabilis is a great little plant for a lightly shaded spot where its attractive heart-shaped pink flowers on gracefully arching stems will bring joy to the spring garden. Native to Sibera, northern China, Korea and Japan so is frost hardy.
Herbaceous peonies have charmed people for centuries with their exquisite, delicately scented blooms in white through pink, red and mauve in single and double forms. They require a sunny position in a rich, well drained soil and once established are incredibly hardy. Time to plant is now.
