Patience pays when planting out

Senecio rowleyanus 'String of Pearls' grows long stems lined with tiny green 'pearls' perfect for growing in hanging baskets where the long stems gracefully cascade over the edges. Two more 'string' plants are Peperomia prostrata 'String of Turtles' with unusual patterned, button-like leaves and Ceropegia woodii 'String of Hearts' with pink tubular flowers and heart-shaped grey leaves with attractive mottling and pink undersides. Position these trailing indoor plants in bright, indirect light out of the hot, direct sun especially in the summer months. Allow the top 2 centimetres of the soil to dry out before re-watering.