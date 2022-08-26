The Examiner
Patience pays when planting out

MB
By Murray Butwell
August 26 2022 - 9:00am
AROUND THE GARDEN

Plant seedlings of cabbage, cauliflower, celery, broccoli, lettuce, silverbeet, spring onions and leeks. Sow seeds of carrot, beetroot, parsnip, silverbeet, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, lettuce, onion, kohlrabi, summer spinach and early peas. Under glass sow seeds of tomatoes, pumpkin, zucchini and sweet corn in individual containers ready to be planted out when the weather warms up. Don't be in a hurry to plant these cold sensitive vegetables in the open garden - patience pay dividends.

