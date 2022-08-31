Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
5 Bed | 3 Bath | 4 Car
Advertisement
Set high on the city fringe, this impressive three storey home offers stylish, comfortable, modern living in a highly convenient location.
The home boasts five bedrooms plus office and media room, and a well-appointed kitchenette in addition to the main kitchen.
Generous in size, design, and style, this impressive modern home is in a central location spanning three storeys and offering plenty of space.
The ground level includes a bedroom and en-suite, plus kitchenette and living area.
Middle floor with bedroom, study, media room, laundry, open plan kitchen, dining, living with elevated entertaining deck.
Upper level with remaining three bedrooms (including large master with en-suite and walk-in robe), plus large additional living room.
Here are some of its many features:
Set on a large, low maintenance block with established landscaped gardens and ample off-street parking space.
Ideally located within walking distance of the CBD and all conveniences, this home has it all.
Looking for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search.
Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.